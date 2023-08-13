1,591 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $166.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

