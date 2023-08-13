1peco Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.77 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 27% lower against the dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $23.77 million and approximately $7.25 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

