1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of 1st Colonial Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 2.04% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp stock remained flat at $10.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

(Get Free Report)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.