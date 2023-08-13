2,460 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,522. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.