284,521 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Bought by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,000. iShares MSCI Italy ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hilltop Partners LLC owned 3.79% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,367. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

