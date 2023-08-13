3,682 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

