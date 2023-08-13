3,989 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

