4,300 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,222,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $102.33. 1,415,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

