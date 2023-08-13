50,000 Shares in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,550,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

OAKUU opened at $10.76 on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

