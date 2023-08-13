6,288 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 591,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,705,000 after purchasing an additional 91,355 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Toro by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TTC opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

