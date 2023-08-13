A10 Networks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,068.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,380 shares in the company, valued at $839,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,068.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,449 shares of company stock worth $1,661,636. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.