Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 285.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aadi Bioscience

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 22,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $118,546.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,724,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,628.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 71,178 shares of company stock valued at $470,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 483,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

