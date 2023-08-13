AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the July 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

Shares of ARHUF stock remained flat at $19.82 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. AAK AB has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, and fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care categories.

