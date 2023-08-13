Abacus Life (ABL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABL stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

