Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $5,921,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

