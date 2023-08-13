AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $268.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

