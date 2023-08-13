AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $152.18. 3,454,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

