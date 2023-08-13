Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 189,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,842. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

