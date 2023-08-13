Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 189,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,842. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
