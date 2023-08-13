ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5311 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AAVMY opened at $15.44 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

