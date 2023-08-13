Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Accenture by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

Accenture stock opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.32. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

