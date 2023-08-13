Achain One Day Volume Tops $182,342.57 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $182,342.57 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001920 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002876 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

