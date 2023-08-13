Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $12.39 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

