Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

