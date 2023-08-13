Addison Advisors LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 297.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $208.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.27 billion, a PE ratio of 549.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average is $198.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

