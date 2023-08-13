Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

