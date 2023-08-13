Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 132.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in VMware by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
VMware Price Performance
VMW opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Activity at VMware
In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMware
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
