Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $87.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

