Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

