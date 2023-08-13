Addison Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0507 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.