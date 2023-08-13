Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,175.16

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,175.16 ($27.80) and traded as high as GBX 2,213 ($28.28). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,207 ($28.20), with a volume of 341,953 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,543 ($32.50) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,204.67 ($28.17).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,161.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,175.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,779.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.20.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

