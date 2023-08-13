AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.20) to GBX 3,800 ($48.56) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $172.48 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average of $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

