Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the July 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,873,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADYEY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,760.00.

Adyen stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

