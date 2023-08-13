Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Aegon stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

