aelf Price Reaches $0.29 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $182.58 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001917 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,063,302 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

