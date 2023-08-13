Aergo (AERGO) Market Capitalization Tops $47.07 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Aergo token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $47.07 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Aergo Profile
Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
