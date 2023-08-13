Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, August 14th.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Aerovate Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of AVTE stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $30.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 894.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
