Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Aerovate Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $171,314.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,508.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $171,314.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,508.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,971 shares of company stock valued at $750,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 894.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

