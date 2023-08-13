AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.23

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

AGL Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGL Energy

In other news, insider Damien Nicks 28,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. 11.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

