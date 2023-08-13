Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALRN stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.