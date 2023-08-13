Aion Trading Down 23.3% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $205.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00183865 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00050095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018167 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

