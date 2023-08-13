Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,561,600 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,327,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 918.6 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $4.10 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.
Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile
