Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,236,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $88,973.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,680 shares in the company, valued at $22,487,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,236,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $8,453,700 and have sold 200,592 shares worth $10,429,062. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,065,000 after acquiring an additional 537,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,383,000 after buying an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,267,000 after buying an additional 429,579 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

