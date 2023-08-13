Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of -0.93. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,700 and have sold 200,592 shares valued at $10,429,062. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,065,000 after buying an additional 537,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,383,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,267,000 after acquiring an additional 429,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.