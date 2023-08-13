Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $123,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,132,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 102,181 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

