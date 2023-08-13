Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69-$1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $872.30 million-$887.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.44 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.41. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $24,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 104.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

