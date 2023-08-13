Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alaunos Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 826.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

Read More

