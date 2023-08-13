Algorand Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $908.17 million and approximately $36.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,812,954,978 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

