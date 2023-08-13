Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,938 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after acquiring an additional 447,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE BABA traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,222,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,389,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

