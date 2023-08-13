Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.78 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.72. 25,222,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,389,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $548,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,461,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,149,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 775,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

