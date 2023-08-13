Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

