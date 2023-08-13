ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
AKBLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske raised shares of ALK-Abelló A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DNB Markets cut shares of ALK-Abelló A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It product portfolio include GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDACURE, and ITULAZAX for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.
